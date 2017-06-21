Kudos to Clifton

The Clifton City Council was presented the City's 2015-16 audit report as well as suggestions for future accounting practices by an independent auditor during its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 13. Paul Christensen, CPA, of Cunningham, Shavers, Christensen & Wright, L.L.P. told the council that the audit had been performed according to generally ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.