Kudos to Clifton
The Clifton City Council was presented the City's 2015-16 audit report as well as suggestions for future accounting practices by an independent auditor during its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 13. Paul Christensen, CPA, of Cunningham, Shavers, Christensen & Wright, L.L.P. told the council that the audit had been performed according to generally ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Summer Wadley? (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|The Truth
|4
|Words with friends
|Jun 15
|The Truth
|1
|looking for family member
|Apr '17
|queenie
|2
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar '17
|FamedPharts
|1
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar '17
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Do you know him?
|Dec '16
|Shajuana West
|1
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC