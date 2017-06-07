Jason Alton Carlson

Jason Alton Carlson

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Clifton Record Online

Jason Alton Carlson, 45, passed away as the result of a massive heart attack at his home outside of Clifton on May 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for family member Apr '17 queenie 2
News Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ... Mar '17 FamedPharts 1
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar '17 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
Do you know him? Dec '16 Shajuana West 1
Summer Wadley? (Apr '14) Nov '16 Curious 2
News Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center (Oct '16) Oct '16 Get Real 1
Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14) Oct '16 Jose 14
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Clifton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,669,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC