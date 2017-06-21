Gloria Swanson Stryker
Gloria Swanson Stryker, 94, of Clifton passed away Monday, June 12, 2017 at Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Summer Wadley? (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|The Truth
|4
|Words with friends
|Jun 15
|The Truth
|1
|looking for family member
|Apr '17
|queenie
|2
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar '17
|FamedPharts
|1
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar '17
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Do you know him?
|Dec '16
|Shajuana West
|1
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC