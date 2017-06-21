County 7-on-7 returns
After trying it out last summer in favor of playing summer 7-on-7 football in Hico, Clifton will join forces with Meridian and Valley Mills to once again form an all-Bosque County 7-on-7 league with its 11-man football counterparts.
