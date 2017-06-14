continue reading
The giggles are real. The dynamic duo of Cooper Wade and Chad Prather defended country music, southern culture, and western civilization from the forces of evil snowflakes on their Saturday, June 10, stop in Clifton on their Live, Laugh, Love Tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Summer Wadley? (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|The Truth
|4
|Words with friends
|Jun 15
|The Truth
|1
|looking for family member
|Apr '17
|queenie
|2
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar '17
|FamedPharts
|1
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar '17
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Do you know him?
|Dec '16
|Shajuana West
|1
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC