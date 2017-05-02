continue reading
Not only did the Clifton boys and girls advance to the Class 3A State Championships to be held May 11-13 in Austin, they did so in record-setting fashion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for family member
|Apr 16
|queenie
|2
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar '17
|FamedPharts
|1
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar '17
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Do you know him?
|Dec '16
|Shajuana West
|1
|Summer Wadley? (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Curious
|2
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
|Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14)
|Oct '16
|Jose
|14
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC