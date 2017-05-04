Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from US officials

TXC035-217-309-110230- /O.CON.KFWD.SV.W.0109.000000T0000Z-170411T0230Z/ McLennan TX-Bosque TX-Hill TX- 851 PM CDT MON APR 10 2017 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MCLENNAN...SOUTHEASTERN BOSQUE AND SOUTHWESTERN HILL COUNTIES... At 850 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valley Mills, or 13 miles southeast of Clifton, moving east at 15 mph. This storm earlier produced golf ball sized hail in China Spring, just to the east of Valley Mills.

