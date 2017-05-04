Oregon set to shield marijuana user d...

Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from US officials

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

TXC035-217-309-110230- /O.CON.KFWD.SV.W.0109.000000T0000Z-170411T0230Z/ McLennan TX-Bosque TX-Hill TX- 851 PM CDT MON APR 10 2017 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MCLENNAN...SOUTHEASTERN BOSQUE AND SOUTHWESTERN HILL COUNTIES... At 850 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valley Mills, or 13 miles southeast of Clifton, moving east at 15 mph. This storm earlier produced golf ball sized hail in China Spring, just to the east of Valley Mills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for family member Apr 16 queenie 2
News Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ... Mar '17 FamedPharts 1
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar '17 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
Do you know him? Dec '16 Shajuana West 1
Summer Wadley? (Apr '14) Nov '16 Curious 2
News Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center (Oct '16) Oct '16 Get Real 1
Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14) Oct '16 Jose 14
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Afghanistan
 

Clifton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC