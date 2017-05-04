Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from US officials
TXC035-217-309-110230- /O.CON.KFWD.SV.W.0109.000000T0000Z-170411T0230Z/ McLennan TX-Bosque TX-Hill TX- 851 PM CDT MON APR 10 2017 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MCLENNAN...SOUTHEASTERN BOSQUE AND SOUTHWESTERN HILL COUNTIES... At 850 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valley Mills, or 13 miles southeast of Clifton, moving east at 15 mph. This storm earlier produced golf ball sized hail in China Spring, just to the east of Valley Mills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for family member
|Apr 16
|queenie
|2
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar '17
|FamedPharts
|1
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar '17
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Do you know him?
|Dec '16
|Shajuana West
|1
|Summer Wadley? (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Curious
|2
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
|Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14)
|Oct '16
|Jose
|14
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC