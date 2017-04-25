Meet the candidates

Meet the candidates

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mexia Daily News

Candidates vying for various Mexia city and Mexia ISD positions answered questions and spoke with voters at the Candidate Forum hosted by the League of Involved Women of Mexia. The forum was held Thursday, April 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Mexia Senior Citizen Center with Renea Turner as moderator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for family member Apr 16 queenie 2
News Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ... Mar 30 FamedPharts 1
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar '17 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
Do you know him? Dec '16 Shajuana West 1
Summer Wadley? (Apr '14) Nov '16 Curious 2
News Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center Oct '16 Get Real 1
Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14) Oct '16 Jose 14
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clifton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,347 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC