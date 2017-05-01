Famed chef opens restaurant with femi...

Famed chef opens restaurant with feminine viewpoint in tiny Texas town

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: CultureMap

Acclaimed Austin chef Sonya Cot is co-opening a destination restaurant in Clifton, Texas, population: 3,376. The mind behind Hillside Farmacy and weekend eatery Eden East is creating a true farm-to-table experience in the historic railroad town, located 33 miles west of Waco.

Clifton, TX

