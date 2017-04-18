Clifton boys, girls race to area
After battling in a highly-competitive field at the District 19-3A Track & Field Championships last Wednesday and Thursday in Whitney, the Clifton boys and girls will be well represented at the at the Area Championships this Wednesday in Cameron.
