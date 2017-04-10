Famed Austin chef opens destination r...

Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant in historic Texas town

There are 1 comment on the CultureMap story from Monday Mar 27, titled Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant in historic Texas town. In it, CultureMap reports that:

Acclaimed Austin chef Sonya Cot is co-opening a destination restaurant in Clifton, Texas, population: 3,376. The mind behind Hillside Farmacy and weekend eatery Eden East is creating a true farm-to-table experience in the historic railroad town, located 33 miles west of Waco.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
FamedPharts

Seattle, WA

#1 Thursday Mar 30
Chef pharts
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 18 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
looking for family member Mar 13 Anonymous 1
Do you know him? Dec '16 Shajuana West 1
Summer Wadley? (Apr '14) Nov '16 Curious 2
News Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center Oct '16 Get Real 1
Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14) Oct '16 Jose 14
News Alleged beating claimed a man many loved - incl... (Nov '06) Feb '16 Colton Oaks 19
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Bosque County was issued at April 10 at 6:40PM CDT

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Clifton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,848 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC