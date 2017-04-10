Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant in historic Texas town
There are 1 comment on the CultureMap story from Monday Mar 27, titled Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant in historic Texas town. In it, CultureMap reports that:
Acclaimed Austin chef Sonya Cot is co-opening a destination restaurant in Clifton, Texas, population: 3,376. The mind behind Hillside Farmacy and weekend eatery Eden East is creating a true farm-to-table experience in the historic railroad town, located 33 miles west of Waco.
#1 Thursday Mar 30
Chef pharts
