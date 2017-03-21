Clifton hits track
After taking last week off for Spring Break, the Clifton boys and girls track and field teams return to action by competing at the Hamilton Meet this Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar 30
|FamedPharts
|1
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 18
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|looking for family member
|Mar 13
|Anonymous
|1
|Do you know him?
|Dec '16
|Shajuana West
|1
|Summer Wadley? (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Curious
|2
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
|Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14)
|Oct '16
|Jose
|14
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC