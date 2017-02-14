Robert Earle Stone

Robert Earle Stone

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Clifton Record Online

A memorial service celebrating the life of Robert Earle "Bob" Stone was held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at the First Presbyterian Church of Clifton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Mon ContinuePhartzz 1,111
Do you know him? Dec '16 Shajuana West 1
Summer Wadley? (Apr '14) Nov '16 Curious 2
News Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center Oct '16 Get Real 1
Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14) Oct '16 Jose 14
Hwy 22Merdian (Jul '16) Jul '16 Joe 3
Casey Peeoples (Jun '16) Jun '16 Dale 1
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Clifton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,765 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC