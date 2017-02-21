Lady Cub powerlifters advance to region

Lady Cub powerlifters advance to region

After wrapping up their regular season at the West Invitational Meet last Saturday, the Clifton Lady Cub powerlifting team found out that eight Lady Cub lifters have qualified for the Class 3A Regional Championships March 4 at Little River- Academy.

