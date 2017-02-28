continue reading
Many rural hospitals no longer offer labor and delivery services, but at Goodall- Witcher in Clifton, they feel that having your baby close to home gives you peace of mind throughout the entire pregnancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for family member
|Mon
|Snow angel in ten...
|1
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 8
|Canyadigit4realST...
|4
|Do you know him?
|Dec '16
|Shajuana West
|1
|Summer Wadley? (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Curious
|2
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
|Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14)
|Oct '16
|Jose
|14
|Alleged beating claimed a man many loved - incl... (Nov '06)
|Feb '16
|Colton Oaks
|19
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC