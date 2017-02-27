Bowman, Tupa plan May nuptials
Kacey Camille Bowman of Victoria, formerly of Beeville, and Jonathan Michael Tupa of Victoria are pleased to announce their engagement and approaching marriage. The bride-elect is the daughter of Bobby and Cindy Urban of Mineral and Jackie and Amy Bowman of Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
