Bowman, Tupa plan May nuptials

Bowman, Tupa plan May nuptials

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: The Countywide

Kacey Camille Bowman of Victoria, formerly of Beeville, and Jonathan Michael Tupa of Victoria are pleased to announce their engagement and approaching marriage. The bride-elect is the daughter of Bobby and Cindy Urban of Mineral and Jackie and Amy Bowman of Austin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dorothy Maria Springer Mon Get Real 2
Do you know him? Dec '16 Shajuana West 1
Summer Wadley? (Apr '14) Nov '16 Curious 2
News Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center Oct '16 Get Real 1
Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14) Oct '16 Jose 14
Hwy 22Merdian (Jul '16) Jul '16 Joe 3
News Alleged beating claimed a man many loved - incl... (Nov '06) Feb '16 Colton Oaks 19
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Clifton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,905 • Total comments across all topics: 279,230,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC