Tornadoes reported in Clifton, Lake Whitney

A line of storms advanced as predicted across Central Texas about nightfall Sunday and delivered more than was predicted, with a second line expected to come shortly before midnight. The Bosque County sheriff's office reported power lines down and gas lines damaged in Clifton, with some damage to structures.

