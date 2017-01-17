Tornadoes reported in Clifton, Lake Whitney
A line of storms advanced as predicted across Central Texas about nightfall Sunday and delivered more than was predicted, with a second line expected to come shortly before midnight. The Bosque County sheriff's office reported power lines down and gas lines damaged in Clifton, with some damage to structures.
