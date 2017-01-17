Pianist give genius performance

Pianist give genius performance

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: The Clifton Record Online

Berlin, Buenos Aires, London, Moscow - and now Clifton, Texas, may be added to the honored list of world cities where Dr. Leslie Spotz's hands have graced the piano keyboard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
Do you know him? Dec '16 Shajuana West 1
Summer Wadley? (Apr '14) Nov '16 Curious 2
News Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center Oct '16 Get Real 1
Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14) Oct '16 Jose 14
Hwy 22Merdian (Jul '16) Jul '16 Joe 3
Casey Peeoples (Jun '16) Jun '16 Dale 1
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Clifton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,438,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC