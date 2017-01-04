Friends remember father and son who died in New Year's Eve McKinney plane crash
On the last day of 2016, a father and son strapped themselves in a two-seat plane and took off from a Collin County airport before sunset to mark the end of the year with one more flight. On Saturday evening, their small Luscombe plane crashed into the southbound lanes of Custer Road near Virginia Parkway in McKinney, following a mid-air collision with another plane near Aero Country Airport in unincorporated Collin County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know him?
|Dec 31
|Shajuana West
|1
|Summer Wadley? (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Curious
|2
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
|Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14)
|Oct '16
|Jose
|14
|Hwy 22Merdian (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Joe
|3
|Casey Peeoples (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Dale
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC