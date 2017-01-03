Waco teen remains in critical conditi...

Waco teen remains in critical condition after wrong-way crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A Waco teenager remained in critical condition Tuesday after a wrong-way crash on State Highway 6 late Friday night, authorities said. Waco police were called to the 200 block of Highway 6 at about 10:45 after the driver of a red Hyundai, identified as Cameron Trace Pulido, 17, of Waco, drove the wrong direction on the highway's access road with his passenger, Richard Johnson, 18, of Waco, Waco police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you know him? Dec 31 Shajuana West 1
Summer Wadley? (Apr '14) Nov '16 Curious 2
News Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center Oct '16 Get Real 1
Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14) Oct '16 Jose 14
Hwy 22Merdian (Jul '16) Jul '16 Joe 3
Casey Peeoples (Jun '16) Jun '16 Dale 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Clifton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,462 • Total comments across all topics: 277,617,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC