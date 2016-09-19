Waco-area news briefs: Sept. 20, 2016
McLennan Community College will host a College and Career Night for potential students from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at MCC's Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St. Additional information about university transfer options, testing requirements, high school dual-credit classes, and early admission courses will be provided. The Waco-McLennan County Library's weekly preschool storytime program, for ages 3 to 6, will have a "Color My World" theme this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Summer Wadley? (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Curious
|2
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
|Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14)
|Oct '16
|Jose
|14
|Hwy 22Merdian
|Jul '16
|Joe
|3
|Casey Peeoples (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Dale
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Gay people in Whitney? (Dec '07)
|May '16
|mwaldrep022172
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC