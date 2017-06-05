Two charged with striking, shoving security officers at Saturdaya s Jason Aldean concert
Genesee County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 27-year-old Clifton Springs man at Saturday's Jason Aldean concert at Darien Lake. Brandon Guevara, 27, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after allegedly causing a disturbance at the concert venue, striking a Live Nation security officer and then resisting arrest.
