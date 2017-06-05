Two arrests at Jason Aldean concert on Saturday
The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office during the Jason Aldean Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Saturday. Brandon Guevara, 27, of Montana Lane, Clifton Springs, is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after allegedly causing a disturbance at the concert venue, striking a Live Nation security officer and then resisting arrest.
Clifton Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|mountainbilly
|12
|Dump
|May '17
|lakelover
|1
|Why are there so many sex offenders in Lyons?? (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|Real
|4
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|building seven
|4
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Danyella
|8
|Palmyra Mayoral candidate arrested (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Town Crier
|1
