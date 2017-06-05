Two arrests at Jason Aldean concert o...

Two arrests at Jason Aldean concert on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office during the Jason Aldean Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Saturday. Brandon Guevara, 27, of Montana Lane, Clifton Springs, is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after allegedly causing a disturbance at the concert venue, striking a Live Nation security officer and then resisting arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14) May '17 mountainbilly 12
Dump May '17 lakelover 1
Why are there so many sex offenders in Lyons?? (Jul '11) Apr '17 Real 4
News Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16) Mar '17 building seven 4
News Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu... Jan '17 Rachel 1
Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15) Jan '17 Danyella 8
News Palmyra Mayoral candidate arrested (Dec '16) Dec '16 Town Crier 1
See all Clifton Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Springs Forum Now

Clifton Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
 

Clifton Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC