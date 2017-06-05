Two arrests at Jason Aldean concert on Saturday

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office during the Jason Aldean Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Saturday. Brandon Guevara, 27, of Montana Lane, Clifton Springs, is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after allegedly causing a disturbance at the concert venue, striking a Live Nation security officer and then resisting arrest.

