Farr picked to be next Canandaigua school superintendent
The next Canandaigua school superintendent will be Jamie Farr, most recently superintendent of the Phelps-Clifton Springs school district. Farr, a Canandaigua resident with three children in the school district, was appointed superintendent at Midlakes in 2014.
