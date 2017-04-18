Canada drops milk price. It's war
There's a milk war between Canada and the U.S. and we are on the front line. This battle is going to affect the farmers who work in western New York and make our milk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|building seven
|4
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|rocgirl
|11
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Danyella
|8
|Palmyra Mayoral candidate arrested
|Dec '16
|Town Crier
|1
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC