VC art instructor awarded residency in New York 29 minutes ago...

Victoria College art instructor Cathleen Gordon has been awarded a monthlong art residency this summer. The program is through Main Street Arts, a gallery of contemporary art in Clifton Springs, N.Y. Gordon will have 24-hour access to a 200-square-foot studio and exhibit her work in the Main Street Arts gallery in June.

