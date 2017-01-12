Man hospitalized following fire in Clifton Springs
This news comes from our news partners at the Messenger Post, who credit Clifton Springs Fire Chief Amanda Spence for providing the information. They say that the fire broke out on Silver Street and that Clifton Springs Fire Department responded, getting assistance from the Phelps Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Add your comments below
Clifton Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Palmyra Mayoral candidate arrested
|Dec '16
|Town Crier
|1
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
|Upstate NY bus driver to apologize for making s...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ...
|Oct '16
|Tommy too tone
|1
|Boy Dies in U-Haul Accident (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|anabel
|4
|Does Idiot Paul Cole think he can win supervisor? (Sep '15)
|Aug '16
|Jack90391923
|21
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC