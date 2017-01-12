Man hospitalized following fire in Cl...

Man hospitalized following fire in Clifton Springs

Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

This news comes from our news partners at the Messenger Post, who credit Clifton Springs Fire Chief Amanda Spence for providing the information. They say that the fire broke out on Silver Street and that Clifton Springs Fire Department responded, getting assistance from the Phelps Fire Department.

Clifton Springs, NY

