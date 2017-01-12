Clifton Springs couple offered 30 yea...

Clifton Springs couple offered 30 years to life in predatory sexual assault case

Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

A plea deal has been put on the table for the Clifton Springs couple accused of committing a series of sex crimes against children that would have them spend 30 years to life in prison in exchange for an admission of guilt. The Ontario County District Attorney's Office has made the offer to Tristan Mayes, 32, and Janiet Simonds, 26, who otherwise face around 50 years to life behind bars if found guilty at trial.

