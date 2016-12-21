FLCC pairs with high school teachers ...

FLCC pairs with high school teachers to help teens understand college life

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Times of Wayne County

In a few weeks, a group of juniors at a local high school will be invited to join a new program to learn about what life is really like on a college campus. The after school meetings at Canandaigua Academy will cover practical topics like how to manage financial aid and the importance of spending time with an academic advisor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Wayne County.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) 20 hr Good fella 32
News Palmyra Mayoral candidate arrested Dec 4 Town Crier 1
21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k. Nov '16 grow up please 2
News Upstate NY bus driver to apologize for making s... Nov '16 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ... Oct '16 Tommy too tone 1
News Boy Dies in U-Haul Accident (Apr '07) Sep '16 anabel 4
Does Idiot Paul Cole think he can win supervisor? (Sep '15) Aug '16 Jack90391923 21
See all Clifton Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Springs Forum Now

Clifton Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Clifton Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,057 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,140

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC