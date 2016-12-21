Longtime member of Ontario County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit passes away

As the only bloodhound in the four-dog Ontario County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit, Truman spent his decade-long career tracking missing people and sniffing out hiding and fleeing criminal suspects across the county. Deputy Joe DiMariano spent seven of those 10 years partnered with Truman, developing a unique friendship with the powerful yet affable 120-pound dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.