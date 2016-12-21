Longtime member of Ontario County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit passes away
As the only bloodhound in the four-dog Ontario County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit, Truman spent his decade-long career tracking missing people and sniffing out hiding and fleeing criminal suspects across the county. Deputy Joe DiMariano spent seven of those 10 years partnered with Truman, developing a unique friendship with the powerful yet affable 120-pound dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Add your comments below
Clifton Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|Good fella
|32
|Palmyra Mayoral candidate arrested
|Dec 4
|Town Crier
|1
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
|Upstate NY bus driver to apologize for making s...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ...
|Oct '16
|Tommy too tone
|1
|Boy Dies in U-Haul Accident (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|anabel
|4
|Does Idiot Paul Cole think he can win supervisor? (Sep '15)
|Aug '16
|Jack90391923
|21
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC