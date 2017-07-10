Water line almost complete

Water line almost complete

Tuesday Jul 4

Construction for Fulton County's more-than $700,000 Hales Mills Road Extension waterline project is almost done, county Planning Director James Mraz said. The project involves installation of 6,075 linear feet of a new 12-inch water main, hydrants, valves and borings under Route 29. Officials are hoping the waterline will be the beginning of game changing Jump Start: Fulton County initiative to spur much development for a new area of the county.

