Water line almost complete
Construction for Fulton County's more-than $700,000 Hales Mills Road Extension waterline project is almost done, county Planning Director James Mraz said. The project involves installation of 6,075 linear feet of a new 12-inch water main, hydrants, valves and borings under Route 29. Officials are hoping the waterline will be the beginning of game changing Jump Start: Fulton County initiative to spur much development for a new area of the county.
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,957
|Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08)
|Sun
|Chevy19365window
|10
|Potter and Sons Construction (Nov '16)
|Jul 8
|Con artist
|2
|Toast the tanks (again): This time, they're hea...
|Jul 7
|hmmmm
|2
|Giving Muslims a prayer room
|Jul 6
|artzstuf
|2
|I Love Kickboxing Clifton Park (Sep '16)
|Jun 30
|Anonymous
|3
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Troy
|Jun 28
|VictorOrians
|1
