Shenendehowa superintendent get another raise
The Shenendehowa Central School District board of education signed off last week on a 2 percent raise and one-year contract extension for Superintendent L. Oliver Robinson , whose salary will increase to $215,652 in the upcoming school year. That's just his base salary.
