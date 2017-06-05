Rotterdam man arrested for breaking into Sprint stores
A Rotterdam man was accused of allegedly breaking into Sprint stores in both Clifton Park and Halfmoon and stealing cell phones and money, Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said. Kyle J. Morrell , 30, of 1021 Westcott Road, was charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of burglary, all felonies.
Read more at Albany Times Union.
