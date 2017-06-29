Photos: School's out for summer in Cl...

Photos: School's out for summer in Clifton Park

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Albany Times Union

Okte Elementary School staff members wave goodbye to students on the last day of school Thursday June 22, 2017 in Clifton Park, NY. Okte Elementary School staff members wave goodbye to students on the last day of school Thursday June 22, 2017 in Clifton Park, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Troy Wed VictorOrians 1
News The Place Beyond The Pines (Mar '13) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
News Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl... Jun 21 artzstuf 1
Adderalls Jun 19 Some Guy 3
News Rise in mental disorders fuels expansion of Ell... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
Giving Muslims a prayer room Jun 6 Patrick 1
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,593 • Total comments across all topics: 282,133,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC