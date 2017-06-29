Photos: School's out for summer in Clifton Park
Okte Elementary School staff members wave goodbye to students on the last day of school Thursday June 22, 2017 in Clifton Park, NY. Okte Elementary School staff members wave goodbye to students on the last day of school Thursday June 22, 2017 in Clifton Park, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Troy
|Wed
|VictorOrians
|1
|The Place Beyond The Pines (Mar '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl...
|Jun 21
|artzstuf
|1
|Adderalls
|Jun 19
|Some Guy
|3
|Rise in mental disorders fuels expansion of Ell...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giving Muslims a prayer room
|Jun 6
|Patrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC