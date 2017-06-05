One week later, search for Bethlehem ...

One week later, search for Bethlehem teen continues, police say

One week after Deb orah Joy-Loay Trout was reported missing, town police are still searching for the 16-year-old girl. "While there have been no sightings, our investigation has shown that she has been in Schenectady recently and has multiple ties there," Bethlehem police spokesman Commander Adam Hornick said Tuesday.

