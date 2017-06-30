NY man's tires need air, buys lottery ticket, wins $1M
Needing to put air in his vehicle's tires resulted in a $1 million windfall for a 19-year-old lottery-playing upstate New York man. State lottery officials on Friday introduced Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off ticket.
