NY man's tires need air, buys lottery...

NY man's tires need air, buys lottery ticket, wins $1M

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Needing to put air in his vehicle's tires resulted in a $1 million windfall for a 19-year-old lottery-playing upstate New York man. State lottery officials on Friday introduced Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toast the tanks (again): This time, they're hea... 6 hr CityRes 1
I Love Kickboxing Clifton Park (Sep '16) Jun 30 Anonymous 3
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Troy Jun 28 VictorOrians 1
News The Place Beyond The Pines (Mar '13) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
News Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl... Jun 21 artzstuf 1
Adderalls Jun 19 Some Guy 3
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,377 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC