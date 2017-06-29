New Market 32 is open

New Market 32 is open

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Albany Times Union

Store manager Edward Gendron cuts the ribbon surrounded by elected and Market 32 officials during the opening ceremony of the new Market 32 Tuesday June 26, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. less Store manager Edward Gendron cuts the ribbon surrounded by elected and Market 32 officials during the opening ceremony of the new Market 32 Tuesday June 26, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. Interior view of the new Market 32 Tuesday June 26, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. Interior view of the new Market 32 Tuesday June 26, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. Interior view of the new Market 32 Tuesday June 26, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. The new Market 32 by Price Chopper at routes 146 and 146A, in Clifton Park Plaza, held its grand opening early Tuesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Love Kickboxing Clifton Park (Sep '16) 58 min chelsey817 3
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Troy Wed VictorOrians 1
News The Place Beyond The Pines (Mar '13) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
News Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl... Jun 21 artzstuf 1
Adderalls Jun 19 Some Guy 3
News Rise in mental disorders fuels expansion of Ell... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Saratoga County was issued at June 30 at 4:05PM EDT

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,424 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC