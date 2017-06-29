New Market 32 is open
Store manager Edward Gendron cuts the ribbon surrounded by elected and Market 32 officials during the opening ceremony of the new Market 32 Tuesday June 26, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. less Store manager Edward Gendron cuts the ribbon surrounded by elected and Market 32 officials during the opening ceremony of the new Market 32 Tuesday June 26, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. Interior view of the new Market 32 Tuesday June 26, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. Interior view of the new Market 32 Tuesday June 26, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. Interior view of the new Market 32 Tuesday June 26, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. The new Market 32 by Price Chopper at routes 146 and 146A, in Clifton Park Plaza, held its grand opening early Tuesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
