Lawmakers push IVF insurance coverage; industry pushes back

Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas, D-Queens, , state Sen. Diane Savino, D-Staten Island and others hold a press conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., in support of legislation that would mandate that insurance companies in New York state cover in vitro fertilization. Efforts to conceive with her husband were unsuccessful, so the Clifton Park woman turned to intrauterine insemination, something that, even if it was mostly covered by insurance, left her shelling out for expensive co-pays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.