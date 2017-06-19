Lawmakers push IVF insurance coverage...

Lawmakers push IVF insurance coverage; industry pushes back

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Albany Times Union

Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas, D-Queens, , state Sen. Diane Savino, D-Staten Island and others hold a press conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., in support of legislation that would mandate that insurance companies in New York state cover in vitro fertilization. Efforts to conceive with her husband were unsuccessful, so the Clifton Park woman turned to intrauterine insemination, something that, even if it was mostly covered by insurance, left her shelling out for expensive co-pays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Adderalls Mon Some Guy 3
News Rise in mental disorders fuels expansion of Ell... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
Giving Muslims a prayer room Jun 6 Patrick 1
News Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08) Jun 2 Bingoboy69 9
News Police Accuse Man Of Spraying His Own House Wit... May 24 PARAGON Vultures 6
News Americans split along party lines on firing of ... May '17 Truth 104
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC