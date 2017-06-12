Governor Cuomo Announces New York Sta...

Governor Cuomo Announces New York State Grown & Certified Expands To Dairy Industry

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: LongIsland.com

June 8, 2017 - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced New York State Grown & Certified program is expanding to include the New York dairy industry. The state is partnering with Stewart's Shops to launch the promotional program that distinguishes agricultural products that are local and made by producers who meet safe food handling best practices and demonstrate environmental stewardship.

