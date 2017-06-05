Clifton Park's population dips as Halfmoon grows
For the first time in years, Clifton Park's population has slipped slightly. The U.S. Census estimates that the town lost 369 residents in 2016, bringing the total to 36,755.
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giving Muslims a prayer room
|Jun 6
|Patrick
|1
|Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08)
|Jun 2
|Bingoboy69
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Police Accuse Man Of Spraying His Own House Wit...
|May 24
|PARAGON Vultures
|6
|Americans split along party lines on firing of ...
|May 16
|Truth
|104
|Capitaland Taxi
|May 16
|Dirk
|1
|want to buy a home here, but taxes are high and...
|May 16
|The Mayor
|2
