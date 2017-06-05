Clifton Park's population dips as Hal...

Clifton Park's population dips as Halfmoon grows

Wednesday

For the first time in years, Clifton Park's population has slipped slightly. The U.S. Census estimates that the town lost 369 residents in 2016, bringing the total to 36,755.

