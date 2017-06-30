Ballston Spa 19-year-old wins $1M Lottery scratch-off
Anthony Iavartone, 19 of Clifton Park holds up a $1,000,000 prize check presented to him by NY Lottery's Yolanda Vega at the Stewart's Shop on Northline Road Friday June 30, 2017 in Ballston Spa, NY. less Anthony Iavartone, 19 of Clifton Park holds up a $1,000,000 prize check presented to him by NY Lottery's Yolanda Vega at the Stewart's Shop on Northline Road Friday June 30, 2017 in Ballston Spa, NY.
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love Kickboxing Clifton Park (Sep '16)
|Jun 30
|Anonymous
|3
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Troy
|Jun 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|The Place Beyond The Pines (Mar '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl...
|Jun 21
|artzstuf
|1
|Adderalls
|Jun 19
|Some Guy
|3
|Rise in mental disorders fuels expansion of Ell...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
