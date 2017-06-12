An ice skating skit at Gaslight Village in Lake George on August 10, 1965.
Gaslight Village , Lake George. The vaudeville-themed park opened in the last 1950s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderalls
|4 hr
|Jane Doe
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Rise in mental disorders fuels expansion of Ell...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giving Muslims a prayer room
|Jun 6
|Patrick
|1
|Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08)
|Jun 2
|Bingoboy69
|9
|Police Accuse Man Of Spraying His Own House Wit...
|May 24
|PARAGON Vultures
|6
|Americans split along party lines on firing of ...
|May '17
|Truth
|104
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC