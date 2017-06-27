Amsterdam native Jacob Bieniek opens massage therapy office on Market Street
When graduating from fifth-grade at McNulty Elementary School, Jacob Bieniek knew he wanted to pursue a career in massage therapy. The students were asked to stand up at the end of the moving up ceremony and tell the crowd what they wanted to be when they were older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Place Beyond The Pines (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl...
|Jun 21
|artzstuf
|1
|Adderalls
|Jun 19
|Some Guy
|3
|Rise in mental disorders fuels expansion of Ell...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giving Muslims a prayer room
|Jun 6
|Patrick
|1
|Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08)
|Jun 2
|Bingoboy69
|9
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC