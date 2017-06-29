3 teens arrested after police chase down Northway

Three teenagers were arrested after police say they led state troopers on a chase down, off and back on the Northway in the town of Clifton Park. Those arrested were Joshua G. Flores , 17, of Colonie; Anthony P. Metellus Jr, 19, of Albany; and an 18-year-old passenger whose name was not released, according to state police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.