Wreck slows Northway traffic in Saratoga County
Traffic on the Northway was slow in Clifton Park Monday as state troopers investigated a crash near Exit 8 on the highway's southbound side. Traffic on the Northway was slow in Clifton Park Monday as state troopers investigated a crash near Exit 8 on the highway's southbound side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Americans split along party lines on firing of ...
|May 16
|Truth
|104
|Capitaland Taxi
|May 16
|Dirk
|1
|want to buy a home here, but taxes are high and...
|May 16
|The Mayor
|2
|Police Accuse Man Of Spraying His Own House Wit...
|May 12
|INFIDEL
|5
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|May 11
|Robert E
|6
|Babysitter sentenced to 18 years for crippling ... (Aug '08)
|May 9
|Tom Petrie
|22
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC