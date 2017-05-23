Washington police reopen probe of Clifton Park man's death

Former RPI men's football Coach Joe King Speaks of his former player and friend Patrick Casey who was allegdly killed while attempting to break up a fight in Washington D.C. A Clifton Park couple remains hopeful that federal prosecutors in the District of Columbia will now take a closer look at surveillance footage from inside a McDonald's restaurant and scrutinize the sworn statements of three men involved in the deadly 2011 encounter that claimed their son's life. On Monday, Gail and Paul Casey said the 2015 depositions from Jason Ward, Brian Giblin, and Justin Ruark as part of the civil lawsuit offer a much clearer picture of what occurred the night of Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.