Washington police reopen probe of Clifton Park man's death

Former RPI men's football Coach Joe King Speaks of his former player and friend Patrick Casey who was allegdly killed while attempting to break up a fight in Washington D.C. A Clifton Park couple is hopeful federal prosecutors in the District of Columbia will study surveillance footage from a McDonald's restaurant and scrutinize sworn statements of three men involved in the deadly 2011 encounter that claimed their son's life. Gail and Paul Casey said Monday that the 2015 depositions from Jason Ward, Brian Giblin and Justin Ruark as part of their civil lawsuit offer a clearer picture of what occurred Sept.

