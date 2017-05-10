Warrant Wednesday: Troopers search for Clifton Park woman
A Wednesday roundup of State Police warrants includes a woman troopers said is wanted on a felony charge in Clifton Park. Candace A. Comstock, 28, is wanted on a forgery charge by State Police in Clifton Park.
