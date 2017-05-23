Tryon upgrades aiding Vireo
The Fulton County Industrial Development Agency continues to improve infrastructure at its Tryon Technology Park, while assisting its anchor tenant, medical marijuana manufacturer Vireo Health of New York. Agency officials on Tuesday, at the Fort Johnstown Annex, approved a plan to provide a generator to Vireo at no cost.
