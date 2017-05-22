Shopping center wins legal fight with Northway Church
People make their way out of the Northway Church following a service on Sunday morning, July 19, 2015, in Clifton Park, N.Y. People make their way out of the Northway Church following a service on Sunday morning, July 19, 2015, in Clifton Park, N.Y. The owners of the North Country Commons strip mall in Clifton Park were justified trying to stop a mega church from subletting space from Upstate Concert Hall, one of its tenants, a judge has ruled. State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Nolan Jr. ruled on Tuesday against Northway Church, which had sued the owners and operator of the strip mall back in March in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County to try to block its ouster.
